Swan Lake returns to India with multi-city tour in March; the ballet saw immense success in 2017

After its resounding success in 2017, the iconic ballet, Swan Lake, is all set to make a return to India with a multi-city tour in March this year.

The co-production by the Royal Russian Ballet and Navrasa Duende will begin its tour on 13 March with 25 shows in Mumbai, followed by 5 shows each in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and New Delhi.

Choreographed by Vladimir Troschenko and directed by Anatoly Kazatsky, the performances will see Matsak Natalia reprise her role as both the white swan and the black swan.

Dinesh B Singh, founder and CEO of Navrasa Duende said it was the "delightful" response they received that made them bring Swan Lake back to the country, this time, with shows across different cities.

"All we can say right now is that the shows will be as grand and splendid as the first time around, and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that all of them are as big a success as Swan Lake was in its maiden Indian staging in Delhi," he said.

Held in September last year, the performance featured 41 artists of the Royal Russian Ballet, who left audiences spellbound as the young troupe brought alive the spectrum of emotions that Tchaikovsky's musical score is famous for.

Over a century old, Swan Lake is performed on the classical compositions written by Russian composer, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The story originates from Russian folk tales, with Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse, as the principal character.

With its primary themes as love, and the battle between good and evil, the story holds a special place in the hearts of viewers across all ages even today and never fails to move them despite the era it belongs to.