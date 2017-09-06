Sushmita Sen's celebrations; Harshvardhan preps for Abhinav Bindra biopic: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Harshvardhan Kapoor to play Abhinav Bindra in upcoming biopic

Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said "Hard Work is a talent." #LetsDoThis A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor took to Instagram to announce that he will be playing Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra in an upcoming biopic based on the shooter. The young actor who made his debut with Mirzya shared a picture of the two of them at dinner, presumably for Kapoor to get a better insight into Bindra as a person to help him in his portrayal.

Karan Johar's adorable throwback with late Yash Johar

He gives me strength....he completes me in every way....my guiding light...my god for life.... A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

KJo shared an aww-dorable photograph to his Instagram account in what can be touted as the throwback of the day. A photograph of Karan with his father Yash Johar is sure to leave many people nostalgic, as it surely did that to us!

Sushant Singh Rajput shares another poster of Kedarnath

A journey of faith...and love. Come join us with #KedarnathFirstLook ‪#SaraAliKhan @gattukapoor #kriarj #BalajiMotionPictures #Tseries A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput took to Instagram to share another glimpse of his upcoming movie Kedarnath. The movie will also see Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan make her Bollywood debut. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film went of the floors on 5 September

. Sushmita Sen and daughter Renée's birthday celebrations

Sushmita Sen's oldest child Renée recently turned 18 and the actor seems to have had a ball celebrating it with her. Renée was the first child that Sen adopted back in 2000, followed by her second daughter Alisah whom she adopted in 2010.

Ranveer Singh's intense workout

Hustle don't stop 💪🏾 #mondaymotivation by @mustafa_max84 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

Ranveer Singh shared a gym photograph once again and it had us gaping once again. In a droolworthy, albeit sweaty state, Singh is seen mid push up while his instructor is at the back photobombing the picture in an equally intense way.