Sushant Singh Rajput opts out of Romeo Akbar Walter due to prior commitments

Sushant Singh Rajput currently has a bevy of films in the pipeline. The shooting of his upcoming film Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan has begun and he will also be seen in Chanda Mama Door Ke. The Raabta actor was supposed to star in a Robby Grewal directorial titled Romeo Akbar Walter. However, he recently informed Mid-Day that he will not be a part of the project anymore.

Rajput said that although he was looking forward to the project because of its story, he had to back out due to a change in his prior commitments.

He was, in fact, all geared up to play the role of a an agent of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the film was scheduled for a 2018 release, according to India Today.

According to a Mid-Day source, Rajput had asked Ajay Kapoor, the joint producer, for some time to figure out his choc-a-bloc schedule. He wanted to shoot for 15-day stretches, whereas, Kapoor wanted a 30-day schedule. The producer felt the discontinuity could affect the film negatively. Therefore, the two parties reportedly, mutually parted ways.

Rajput has also reportedly, returned the signing amount of Rs 4 crore.