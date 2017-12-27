Sushant Singh Rajput might play leading role in Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's next

Nitesh Tiwari struck gold with Dangal. The film went on to be the top grossing Bollywood film of all time. Speculations about the director's next film are rife and it is being conjectured that his next is an adaptation of Varun Agarwal's 2012 book How I Braved Anu Aunty & Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company. Sushant Singh Rajput is reportedly in talks to essay the leading role, reports DNA.

Although initially Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala were believed to be bankrolling the project, the report suggests that Sajid Nadiadwala has now come on board as producer. There is no official confirmation on whether or not the film is an adaptation of the aforementioned novel, or if Rajput has been roped in to play the protagonist. After the groundbreaking success of Dangal, Tiwari's possible projects are being widely discussed.

Rajput is currently busy with Abhishek Kapoor's much-anticipated film Kedarnath, which will also mark Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan's entry into films. After Kedarnath, the Raabta actor will start shooting for Chambal. He is also currently busy prepping and shooting for his space-adventure film Chanda Mama Door Ke and has Tarun Mansukhani's Drive in the pipeline too.