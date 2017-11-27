Susan Sarandon talks about role that Hollywood's agents, managers play in sexual harassment

Susan Sarandon, a veteran Hollywood actor, was one of the first in the industry to express support for Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan when they publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, has once again spoken up about this issue which has plagued Hollywood for years. As reported by the Daily Mail she has hinted that many more sexual predators in the entertainment industry are yet to be revealed.

In an interview to Daily News the Thelma and Louise star said, “Some of the women who have come forward have had other men, equally severe and cannot go through it again. I know one who told me about a drugging situation and I said, ‘Are you going to come forward? Are you going to do something?’ And she said she’s just so worn out. Because this woman has already had to come forward with a lot... She said, ‘I just don’t have the strength to come forward.’”

“Everybody did give Harvey [Weinstein] a pass for the longest time and said, ‘Well that’s just Harvey,’” she added angrily. “I really am furious with the people that enabled, that delivered the girls because I know there were agents and managers that didn’t allow people to go to a hotel room for an interview or went with them,” said Sarandon.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), which is currently handling more than two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood figures, have said they expect to investigate many more such figures. The Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said, “We anticipate the LAPD and other jurisdictions will receive even more high profile sex crime reports in the coming weeks and months. We encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forward to report these crimes,” as reported by LA Times.

Currently the LAPD has 28 open investigations related to Hollywood and media figures including producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Ed Westwick, writer Murray Miller and agent Tyler Grasham. The department is reported to have established five teams with two detectives to investigate misconduct in Hollywood including detectives specialising in cold-case unit as these cases are expected to deal with sexual crime that lack physical evidence.