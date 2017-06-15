'Surviva' from Vivegam is the perfect, thumping soundtrack for Ajith's spy thriller: Tune in

When the teaser of Ajith's latest film, Vivegam, was released at midnight on Thursday, 11 May 2017, it crossed 1.6 million views in an hour — making it the fastest million views for a south Indian film's teaser.

Now, a teaser for a song from Vivegam — titled 'Surviva' — has gone viral on YouTube, garnering over 696,959 views within the space of a few hours.

A verse from the song was released on YouTube and features singers Anirudh Ravichander and Yogi B in the studio as they record it. The lyrics — a mix of Tamil and English — are by Yogi B, while the music, with heavy hip-hop and electronic influences, is composed by Anirudh. The teaser has a rap by Yogi, while Anirudh provides the refrain.

Unfortunately for fans, there are no vignettes featuring Ajith in the 'Surviva' teaser.

Vivegam marks the third time Ajith — or Thala, as he is addressed by fans — is teaming up with director Siva. Ajith plays an Interpol agent on the hunt for the world’s biggest terrorist (played by Vivek Oberoi). It is being pitched as a James Bond-esque espionage thriller.

Vivegam also features Kajal Agarwal and Akshara Hassan in key roles. The film is expected to release sometime this year, although no date has been announced so far.

Watch the teaser for 'Surviva' here: