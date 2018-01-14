Suriya's Pongal wishes; Madhuri Dixit unveils first look of Bucket List: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Suriya wishes his fans a #TSKPongal

Superstar Suriya, whose Thaanaa Serndha Koottam released on 12 January, wished his fans today a happy Pongal. His film has opened to positive reviews and he took the opportunity to his fans.

Madhuri Dixit nene unveils the first look of Marathi debut, Bucket List

Madhuri Dixit Nene also joined the Sankranti festivities and gave her fans a little gift by revealing the first look of her maiden Marathi film Bucket List.

Siddharth reveals the poster of Kammarasambhavam

My first poster of my first Malayalam film, the epic #Kammarasambhavam directed by Rathish Ambat & written by Murali Gopy. This is a most special Pongal! Honoured to share this film with you all soon. pic.twitter.com/cik6boS0Vs — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 14, 2018

Actor Siddharth joined his contemporaries and surprised his fans by unveiling the poster of his first Malayalam film Kammarasambhavam. The film is directed by Rathish Ambat & written by Murali Gopy.

Shree Venkatesh Films announce 25 Bengali films

Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni, co-founders of Shree Venkatesh Films [SVF], make a big splash... Announce 25 Bengali films [yes, you read it right: 25 films], allocating ₹ 100 cr for the same... A giant leap... Highlighting posters that caught my attention: pic.twitter.com/53OdOfBQAK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2018

In an unprecedented movie, Shree Venkatesh Films announced 25 Bengali films for 2018, also allocating Rs 100 crore for the project. The posters of the films have also been unveiled and look intriguing.

Alanna and Ahaan Panday's photoshoot

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Jan 13, 2018 at 5:05am PST

Sibling duo Alanna and Ahaan posed for some pictures together and are going viral on Instagram. Here's a glimpse of the stylish photoshoot.

Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 14:02 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 14:06 PM