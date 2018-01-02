Suriya-Selvaraghavan's upcoming film will start shooting from Pongal: All you need to know

Suriya 36 will kickstart shooting from the Pongal festival. A formal pooja was held in the city yesterday on the auspicious New Year day to flag off the project, which marks the first-time association of actor Suriya and ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

This yet-untitled film is produced by SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, who has been unanimously hailed as the best producer of 2017 for bankrolling critically and commercially acclaimed hits such as debutant Lokesh Kanagaraj's compelling hyperlink thriller Maanagaram, Karthi's authentic investigative thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and debutant Arun Prabhu's emotional roller-coaster Aruvi.

Suriya 36 has Premam sensation Sai Pallavi playing the lead heroine. The movie marks Sai Pallavi's third Tamil film after director Vijay's Karu, which is slated to hit screens on 9 February, and Dhanush - director Balaji Mohan's Maari 2.

Sources say Rakul Preet, who was earlier reported to play the female lead, is also part of the film and will play a pivotal role in the project. An official announcement from the team is awaited in this regard.

Cinematographer Sivakumar Vijayan, best known for his excellent work in films such as Karthik Subbaraj's Iraivi and Sudha Kongara's Irudhi Suttru, has been signed to crank the camera for the film. Editor GK Prasanna, who has already worked with Selvaraghavan in two unreleased films – Nenjam Marappathillai and Mannavan Vanthanadi – will take care of the editing. Vijay Murugan has been roped in as the art director. Although he has worked as an art director in Maari and Iraivi, he is well-known for his effort in director Vasantha Balan's period drama Aravaan.

Now, the million dollar question is about the music composer of the film. A source from the film's unit told Firstpost, "Both Selvaraghavan and Suriya are very keen to sign Yuvan Shankar Raja. Since he already has two big-ticket projects up his sleeve including Ajith's Viswasam directed by Siva and Dhanush's much-awaited sequel Maari 2, the makers of Suriya 36 are still figuring out the time and other logistics to accommodate him. Soon, they will make an official announcement on the composer."

The makers have already confirmed that the film will release on Diwali 2018. It must be noted that Ajith's Viswasam with director Siva and Vijay's Thalapathy 62 with director AR Murugadoss are also targeting the festival of lights to release their respective films. So, it's going to be an exciting Diwali clash in K'town after a long time in 2018.

Suriya is currently awaiting the release of director Vignesh Shivan's period heist thriller Thaanaa Serndha Koottam which is all set to hit screens for the Pongal festival. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has Keerthy Suresh playing the lead heroine. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

TSK is an adaptation of Akshay Kumar's Special 26 directed by Neeraj Pandey. Confirming the same, director Vignesh Shivan had told Firstpost in an exclusive chat, "It is neither a free-make nor an official remake. We have acquired the remake rights legally. When we remake a film, I don't think I can own the original. That's why I wanted to adapt Special 26 in my way. I can't waste an opportunity to work with a top star like Suriya under a big banner. Also, I can't do a scene-by-scene remake. I have taken the real incident behind Special 26 and presented the film in my way. As you obviously know, there's no space for a song like 'Sodakku Mela Sodakku Poduven' in Special 26."