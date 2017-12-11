Suriya, KV Anand might join hands for third time; film to start shooting by 2018 second half?

After working together in popular Tamil outings such as Ayan and Maattrraan, actor Suriya and filmmaker K.V Anand are likely to reunite for the third time for a yet-untitled project which is currently in discussion phase.

Reliable sources have confirmed that talks have been initiated with respect to this project, which is most likely to be bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, the makers of Maattrraan and the company shares a long-standing collaboration with Anand.

“It’s definitely not a rumour anymore. Anand and Suriya have discussed an idea and are interested to work on it sometime next year. Suriya will complete all pending projects before even commencing work on this project,” a source told Firstpost.

On Saturday, when news about the Suriya-Anand project made rounds on social media, the actor’s fans asked the director to clarify the reports. Anand replied with a smiley to one of the fan tweets that wanted the announcement to be made official soon.

“The official announcement will be made very soon. Things are yet to be officially signed and hence the team doesn’t want to react to any rumours on the project,” the source added.

Currently awaiting the release of Vignesh Shivan directed Thaana Serntha Kootam (TSK), rumoured to be a remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26, Suriya’s lineup in 2018 looks very exciting. He also has a project with filmmaker Selvaraghavan in his kitty and it’s going to be the first film he’ll take up next year soon after the release of TSK, slated to hit the screens for Pongal 2018.

During the announcement of the project last year, Selvaraghavan, best known for films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Ayirathil Oruvan tweeted: “Super excited about working with Suriya, one of the finest actors in India and Dream Warrior Pictures, a young and energetic team.”

This project is expected to roll from February and the makers are kicked about the project.

Not long ago, reports emerged that a sequel to Ayan is in the offing. However, speaking to Times of India earlier this year, Anand clarified: “I'm not really keen on making sequels. Even if I want to do one, I'd do it as something different yet similar, like how I did with Kavan. So, my next project is not Ayan 2. I'm currently working on a new project, but it is in a very early stage to divulge details.”

Anand’s last directorial was Vijay Sethupathi starrer Kavan, which was cut from the same cloth as his 2011 blockbuster Ko, which starred Jiiva in the lead.