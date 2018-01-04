Suriya dubs in his own voice for Gang, the Telugu version of Thaana Serntha Kootam

It is given that Suriya is one of the few Tamil stars to enjoy a very good fan base in Telugu.

With his forthcoming release Gang, the Telugu dubbed version of Thaana Serntha Kootam, he hopes to break new grounds as he has dubbed for the first time in his own voice. While it might not come across as a big deal, it surely will make an impact on the perception of his Telugu fans who have for long wished to see him dub on his own.

Although Suriya has briefly dubbed for the Telugu version of Maattrraan, in which he played conjoined twins, this is the first-time he has dubbed at length in Telugu for a project.

This move by Suriya is sure to pay rich dividends, given the fact that some of his dubbed Telugu films have done much better at the box-office than the Tamil version.

According to an industry veteran, this attempt by Suriya will help him to create even bigger Telugu market. “He should have done it much earlier but it’s never too late. By dubbing in his own voice, Suriya will make audiences see Gang as a straight Telugu film which will draw more audiences, especially in US where he has a very strong fan base,” he said.

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, who has collaborated with Suriya for the first time, Gang is the remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26. The film, slated to hit the screens this Pongal, also stars Keerthy Suresh and Ramya Krishnan in key roles.

In a recent interview to a leading Tamil channel, Suriya said that Thaana Serntha Kootam is the first film in a long time where he has not doled out any message to his fans and he’s very glad about it. In Telugu, the film will release alongside Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi and Balakrishna’s Jai Simha. In Tamil, it’ll be a three-way battle between Thaana Serntha Kootam, Vikram’s Sketch and Arvind Swami’s Bhaskar Oru Rascal at the box-office.