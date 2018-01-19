Suriya at Thaanaa Serndha Koottam success meet: 'The film has shattered a lot of stereotypes'

The success meet of Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam was held in Chennai on 18 January. Suriya, who was conspicuous by his absence during the beginning of the event due to food poisoning problems, made a sudden entry towards the fag end of the function to the surprise of everyone.

"I haven't missed any event for Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. That's why I decided to come down despite asking for an excuse. The road trip in Andhra Pradesh took a toll on me, especially the spicy food (laughs). We traveled nearly 1000 KMs covering Rajahmundry Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Guntur and visited some 10 to 15 theatres. It's my first multi-city theater tour in Andhra Pradesh although my films have been regularly getting a Telugu release in the past twelve years," said Suriya.

"Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has become an important film in my career," says Suriya

Talking about the extremely encouraging positive feedback from across the board, Suriya said, "TSK has become an important film in my career. Although it's my 35th film, I've received a lot of responses that it's a completely different movie in my career. The unanimous feedback, from audiences to the media, is that TSK is quite unique from my previous outings. Everyone opines that a lot of stereotypes concerning my makeover have been shattered in this film. The entire credit goes to director Vignesh Shivan. He meticulously took care of all the minute details. He kept exploring various options, which made me convinced."

Suriya said he's happy with the film's performance at the box-office although he doesn't delve into exact numbers. "I usually don't go into box-office collections. But somehow the information reaches my ears. The Sunday figures are higher than the opening day (Friday). And the Monday numbers are said to be higher than Sunday. It's mainly because of the family audiences who watched the film, after the opening," he said.

"Anirudh's songs have taken this film beyond borders," says Suriya

Suriya showered praise on composer Anirudh Ravichander for delivering a great album and excellent background score for the film. "Anirudh's songs have taken this film beyond borders. Every technician has played some crucial role in the movie's success. Everyone was lifting the whole experience by contributing something. We all had a lot of positive vibes while shooting the film. We were very sure that the film should be a celebration because it's been eight years since my last festival release. And, I witnessed all the celebration in theatres firsthand by visiting screens like Kasi and Brinda, where people were enjoying everything on screen. For every film, there will be an inevitable difference between how the media and public respond. But, for Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, there was a unanimous opinion," stated Suriya.

"There was a lot of pressure on Vignesh Shivan to deliver an entertaining film," says Anirudh Ravichander

Composer Anirudh Ravichander talked about his magical working experience with Vignesh Shivan and reasoned why their combo clicks. "When Vignesh Shivan decided to do a film with Suriya sir after Naanum Rowdy Thaan, there was a lot of pressure. NRD was a small-scale film, and it opened up the opportunity to bag Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. So, the fate of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam would decide his future since it's a big-star film on a big canvas. Despite the considerable pressure, Vignesh utilized the offer correctly and delivered an entertaining movie, which didn't receive any negative reviews at all. I don't know how our combination works. He extracts the best of out of me very casually. We used to keep chatting something, and in between, he will take the right scores from me. Our sessions have always been candid and very nonchalant."

"Though the music was a hit, we wouldn't remember the experience fondly if the end product is not good. It's what I've learned in my small career. If the film doesn't work well, we won't have any pleasant memories associated with it even if the album was a chartbuster. I thoroughly enjoyed watching the movie with audiences in theaters," added Anirudh.

"Suriya sir gives his 100% to the script, and that's his biggest strength," says Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan said Suriya's absolute commitment to the character he plays was one of the reasons for producing the output he had desired. "When I received this offer, I was a little hesitant about the 'remake' part. But, it's a precious opportunity to direct a big hero. So, I did my best to make the film more interesting. Suriya sir gives his 100% to the script, and that's his biggest strength. He understands the role thoroughly and gets into the skin of the character with utmost commitment," said Vignesh.

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 12:16 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 12:16 PM