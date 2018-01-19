You are here:

Supreme Court upholds 'Peepli Live' co-director Mahmood Farooqui's acquittal: A timeline of events so far

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the acquittal of Peepli Live co-director Mahmood Farooqui in a rape case by the Delhi High Court, after hearing a plea by a US research scholar challenging the high court verdict.

During the hearing before the apex court, the woman's counsel told the bench that a new argument of alleged consensual relation was advanced by Farooqui's lawyer before the high court and claimed that this issue was not raised before the lower court during the trial.

In September 2017, the Delhi High Court had acquitted Farooqui, saying he was entitled to benefit of the doubt as the testimony of the victim was not reliable.

Here's a timeline of the case so far:

With inputs from PTI

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 15:17 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 15:19 PM