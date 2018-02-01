You are here:

Superman Returns star Brandon Routh joins cast of live-action movie Anastasia

PTI

Feb,01 2018 10:31 25 IST

Los Angeles: Superman Returns star Brandon Routh has joined the cast of the live-action movie Anastasia.

Brandon Routh. Image from Twitter/@TheWrap

Brandon Routh. Image from Twitter/@TheWrap

He joins previously announced Emily Carey as Anastasia and Amiah Miller to perform the role of Megan.

Routh will essay the role of Czar Nicholas in the Blake Harris-directed film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in 1917, the film tells the classic story of Anastasia Romanov escaping through a portal when her family is threatened by Vladimir Lenin, and finding herself in the year 1988, befriended by a young American girl.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 10:31 AM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 10:31 AM

tags: #Amiah Miller #Anastasia #Blake Harris #Brandon Routh #Emily Carey #Hollywood #Superman Returns

also see

Neil Diamond announces retirement after being diagnosed with Parkinson's

Neil Diamond announces retirement after being diagnosed with Parkinson's

Angelina Jolie to be honored by the American Society of Cinematographers with ASC Governors Award

Angelina Jolie to be honored by the American Society of Cinematographers with ASC Governors Award

The Commuter movie review: This Liam Neesaon-starrer plays out like a bad role-playing video game

The Commuter movie review: This Liam Neesaon-starrer plays out like a bad role-playing video game