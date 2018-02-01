You are here:

Superman Returns star Brandon Routh joins cast of live-action movie Anastasia

Los Angeles: Superman Returns star Brandon Routh has joined the cast of the live-action movie Anastasia.

He joins previously announced Emily Carey as Anastasia and Amiah Miller to perform the role of Megan.

Routh will essay the role of Czar Nicholas in the Blake Harris-directed film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in 1917, the film tells the classic story of Anastasia Romanov escaping through a portal when her family is threatened by Vladimir Lenin, and finding herself in the year 1988, befriended by a young American girl.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 10:31 AM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 10:31 AM