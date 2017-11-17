You are here:

Superman: 1938 comic book with Man of Steel's first appearance to be auctioned

Nov,17 2017 19:18 17 IST

Los Angeles: A well-preserved issue of the 1938 comic book to feature Superman is heading to the auction block.

Profiles in History announced on Friday that it will sell a copy of Action Comics #1 at a 19 December auction in Los Angeles. The comic, which features Superman hoisting a car over his head on its cover, is expected to sell for between $800,000 to $1.2 million.

This image released by Profiles in History shows a June 1938 Action Comics #1 issue, one of many Superman items up for auction on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles. (Profiles in History via AP)

The auction house says the comic is in its original condition and has been rated in fine/very fine condition.

The sale comes a few months before the 80th anniversary of Superman's debut.

The auction features other Superman memorabilia, including a costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve in 1983's "Superman III."

The Man of Steel is back on the big screen this week in Justice League.

