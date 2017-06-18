Super Singh box office collection Day 2: Diljit Dosanjh's superhero flick earns Rs 3.85

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's latest venture Super Singh opened at the cinema screens this week on 16 June. It is touted to be the first Punjabi superhero flick.

The movie made Rs 1.8 crore on its opening day, and Rs 2.05 crore on Saturday, 17 June making its box office collection over the first two days Rs 3.85 crore, as confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Punjabi film #SuperSingh Fri 1.80 cr, Sat 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 3.85 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2017

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, with whom Dosanjh had previously worked in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, Super Singh has been directed by the National Award winning director Anurag Singh. Dosanjh's collaboration with Singh [Anurag] goes back a long way, and its a super successful collaboration at that.

Dating all the way back to 2012, Dosanjh initially collaborated with Singh on Jatt & Juliet (2012), followed by Jatt & Juliet 2 (2013), Disco Singh (2014), Punjab 1984 (2014) and now Super Singh. The director has time and again, managed to showcase Dosanjh's acting prowess as well as his impeccable comic timing. This in turn has made Dosanjh hot property in the Hindi film industry as well.

Super Singh is essentially a romantic comedy. A Punjabi movie based on the character of Lovely Singh (Diljit Dosanjh) who is a simple happy-go-lucky guy. (Like every Punjabi cliched "Canneda" dream) Lovely shifts from his village in Punjab to Montreal, Canada and starts leading a simple life all over again until one day he finds himself in a situation that suddenly makes him aware of his special superpowers. He then starts off with the journey of self realisation, valour, love, and hardships.

Dosanjh was recently awarded the Filmfare Award for Most Promising Newcomer (male) for his role as a cop in the 2016 release Udta Punjab.