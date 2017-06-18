Super Singer Junior Finale: Prithika takes home the title, Bhavin and Gowri runners-up

Super Singer Junior recently had its finale. The show was in its fifth season and aired on Star Vijaya. It can be described as a singing talent hunt of sorts. The finale of the show was held at the DB Jain College Grounds in Chennai on 17 June. The finale saw a talented group of five young children compete against each other for the coveted title.

The five finalists were Monika, Dhanush, Prithika, Gowri and Bhavin. The show was judged by K.S Chithra, Mano, Malgudi Subha and Ananth Vaidyanathan. Junior Super Star was hosted by the popular anchors of Vijay TV — Ma Ka Pa Anand and Bhavana.

At the close of an exciting night, it was Prithika that took home the title, beating out her competition. She received over six lakh votes, emerging as the clear winner. She was honoured with the Super Singer Junior trophy along with a new house worth Rs 40 lakh.

Bhawin and Gowri came in the second and third position respectively, taking home Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh as the prize for First Runner-Up and Second Runner-Up. The winners were decided on the basis of the combined votes of the judges and the audience.

The show first started airing on 26 November, 2016. The auditions for the popular show were conducted across various cities and the contestants were aged between six to 14. After the grueling auditions, thirty contestants were shortlisted to participate in the show after which they undertook a long and arduous yet fulfilling musical journey, guided and mentored by some of the top names in the Tamil music industry.

Sivakarthikeyan and Shankar Mahadevan served as the special guests for the grand finale.