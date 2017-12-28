Super 30: Kumkum Bhagya's Mrunal Thakur may star opposite Hrithik Roshan in upcoming biopic

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30, based on renowned mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar, is an eagerly awaited film.

Director Vikas Bahl and the team of the film are leaving no stones unturned to make the film as genuine as possible. While the whole film is touted to revolve around Kumar (played by Roshan) and his super thirty students (final cast yet to be revealed), there has been speculation on who will play the role of Kumar's wife in the biopic.

Now, according to a report by DNA, actress Mrunal Thakur, known for ZEE TV's Kumkum Bhagya, is most likely to be zeroed in for the role. Thakur has been in the news recently, after she was roped in to play a part in Tabrez Noorani's Indo-American film Love Sonia which was backed by Life Of Pi producer David Womark.

DNA also reports that the role of Kumar's wife in the film, opposite Roshan, is pivotal despite being comparatively short, in terms of screen space.

Earlier, there was speculation about other Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra being considered for the role opposite Roshan in the film. Super 30 is slated to release on 23 November, 2018.