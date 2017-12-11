Super 30: Close to 15000 actors auditioned to play Hrithik Roshan's students in the film

After the decent success of Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up to work with Vikas Bahl in Super 30, where he will be seen playing math wizard Anand Kumar.

In the biographical drama, the versatile actor will play the role of a teacher who mentored students for IIT JEE. For the biopic, casting director Mukesh Chabbra had to organise a mass audition of potential child actors who can play Hrithik’s students in Super 30.

According to a report from DNA, 15,000 actors came to give an audition for the part of Hrithik's students, and now the list has finally been cut down to 78.

“We want to cast kids in the age group of 15-17 and have auditioned over 15,000. The hunt started a few months ago after zeroing in on potential actors from Bihar, Varanasi, Bhopal, Mumbai and Delhi. After a series of selections, we brought the number down to 400, then, 200, 150 and now, 78 kids with whom we are conducting workshops for the final 30 that we hope to finalise in a month’s time,” revealed Mukesh Chabbra, further adding, “We want kids who look as real as those from the institute. For that, we went to the interiors, slums and several NGOs in the country. You can’t teach kids how to act, all we could do is give them the basic confidence to perform."

Before the film hits on floors, the makers have planned to conduct a special workshop with Hrithik Roshan. Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films’ Super 30 is expected release on 23 November 2018.