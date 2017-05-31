Sunny Leone's private jet almost crashes near Mumbai: 'Thank the Lord we are alive'

Sunny Leone and her husband almost lost their lives in a plane crash, but lived to tell the tale. As the actress and her husband chartered a private jet, little did they know that they would almost lose their lives.

Just as Leone and her team where flying through a remote area of Maharashtra, they ran into some bad weather but their pilot managed to avert tragedy. She and her husband were with her team.

After surviving the plane crash, Leone and her husband Daniel posted a series of tweets thanking fate and God for their good luck. She captioned the video saying, "Thank the lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God!"

She further said, "The reason I'm so acting so happy cause everyone else is all freaked out! Gotta cheer them up :)"

She followed it up with a thank you note to the pilots, "Have to thank the pilots 4doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it's bad when the pilot starts praying mid air!" and "Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us!"

She also remarked in a reply tweet about how she didn't know it would rain and encounter bad weather.