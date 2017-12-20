Sunny Leone's Bengaluru New Year Eve event's organisers appeal to High Court against state govt order

Bengaluru: With the Karnataka government refusing permission to Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's New Year eve show in Bengaluru, the organisers have moved the high court, seeking a direction to the authorities to allow the event.

The government on 15 December disallowed the show here and elsewhere in the state after protests by Kannada outfits, which said it would be an "assault" on the city's culture.

Event management firm TimeCreations said that pending police permission, they were unable to forward requests and submit necessary clearances to various authorities, including city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the fire department.

The firm's proprietress H S Bhavya said in her petition filed on 18 December that she had submitted a letter to the police to permit the show.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other groups had staged protests in the city on 15 December, taking out rallies and burning effigies of Leone.

In her petition, Bhavya alleged that on 16 December, police orally refused permission, but did not give it in writing.

Due to this, every other arrangement and sanction ran into a disaster, resulting in lenders asking the organisers to return their money, fearing the uncertainty, she submitted.

Bhavya also alleged that the protestors are seemingly and by records supposed to be anti-social elements engaged in acts of vandalism and creating of unrest.

"Their unfair threats and pressure should not be the driving force for the state police to take such unmindful decisions," she pleaded.