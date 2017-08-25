Sunny Leone to pay tribute to Rekha with lavani song in Marathi film Boyz

After making her Bollywood debut in 2012, Sunny Leone will finally make her foray into Marathi films. The actress will be seen in a reprised version of the song 'Kuthe Kuthe Jaayacha Honeymoon-la' in the upcoming film Boyz, reportsDNA.

This song first appeared in the film Fataakdi, and Rekha performed a laavni in it. Leone's reprised version is said to be a tribute to Rekha, and has been remixed by Avadhoot Gupte. Ganesh Acharya, who has choreographed the dance routine for the song did not charge the makers of the film, since it was dedicated to the yesteryear actress.

While the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not raise an objection to the lyrics or steps of the song, it has given a 'U/A' certificate to Boyz because of its sensitive content and story, which focuses on an adolescent boy estranged from his mother.

Sunny Leone was last seen in 'Trippy Trippy Song' from Bhoomi, which stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. She will also make a special appearance in Baadshaho, which is period heist drama starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.

The actress' visit to Kochi earlier in August for an inaugural event, and her presence lead to a blocked road, damaged property and consequent traffic jams which lasted for many hours. Countless fans had gathered to get a glimpse of Leone, and the Kochi police was not prepared for a gathering of such a large number of people.