Sunny Leone to mark her Kollywood debut with upcoming period drama Veeramadevi

Sunny Leone's first Tamil film as a leading lady has been titled Veeramadevi. The actress announced the film title on Twitter.

Hey folks... The wait is over...The title of my much awaited Tamil film is #Veeramadevi Historical magnum opus. I am so so excited :p @vcvadivudaiyan @DoneChannel1 #SunnyLeoneInsouth pic.twitter.com/7TCHS1h2vp — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 27, 2017

The period drama will be directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan. Ponse Stephen is producing the film, which is said to be "based on the culture of south India".

For this project, she is all geared up to learn sword fighting, horse riding and other stunt-related arts. For this purpose, a special trainer from Andhra Pradesh will fly to Mumbai and teach Sunny all these arts. Sunny has given a call sheet of 150 days, and around 70 minutes of the movie is said to be computer generated imagery-driven. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

"After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V.C. Vadivudayan narrated me the script. I have a special love towards south India, so I am very happy to do a straight Telugu movie. I have a lot of my fans in south India, especially Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala," the actress told IANS.

The shoot will start from February.

With inputs from IANS.