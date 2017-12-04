You are here:

Sunny Leone is confident that her 'image will change completely' with Telugu debut

IANS

Dec,04 2017 15:04 42 IST

Actress Sunny Leone is excited about featuring in action sequences in a period war film in Telugu.

Sunny Leone. Photo courtesy Facebook/@sunnyleone

The actress has been signed up for a movie to be directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan. Ponse Stephen is producing the film. The yet untitled film will be "based on the culture of south India", read a statement.

For this project, she is all geared up to learn sword fighting, horse riding and other stunt-related arts. For this purpose, a special trainer from Andhra Pradesh will fly to Mumbai and teach Sunny all these arts.

Sunny has given a call sheet of 150 days, and around 70 minutes of the movie is said to be computer generated imagery-driven. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

"After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V.C. Vadivudayan narrated me the script.

"I have a special love towards south India, so I am very happy to do a straight Telugu movie. I have a lot of my fans in south India, especially Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala."

The shoot will start from February.

