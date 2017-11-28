Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber endorse cruelty-free fashion in PETA ad

Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have urged everyone to promote cruelty-free fashion wear.

The couple feature together in a new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad, which reads: "Ink, Not Mink! Be Comfortable in Your Own Skin, and Let Animals Keep Theirs."

"We live in a world with such amazing advances in vegan materials and options for everyone. There is no reason for anyone to support cruelty in any form. Synthetic leather, mock croc, and even faux fur are some of the many great options," Leone said in a statement.

Weber says animals and humans should co-exist.

"We need to be a voice for animals and make sure we understand that, without them, there is no us. We must co-exist and learn to respect," he added.

Sunny was named PETA's Person of the Year in 2016 and has also starred in the organisation's pro-vegetarian and dog and cat sterilisation campaigns.