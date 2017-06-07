Sunil Grover's Prague trip, Arjun Rampal's catch-up with Preity Zinta: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about-... well, whatever Kanye West rants about. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

This round-up will make you envious, laugh and go, "aww": We have Imtiaz Ali posting a throwback picture, Kajol giving us major travel envy and Arjun Rampal catching up with his famous friends.



Sunil Grover is giving us major FOMO



A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Looks like Sunil Grover has left his woes with his friend and collaborator Kapil Sharma behind in India as he made a trip to the Czech Republic. Grover, who is in Prague to perform with comedian Sugandha Mishra, has been happily documenting picture perfect moments of his trip abroad. The comedian also did a Facebook live in Prague and interacted with his fans where he talked about Karlovy Vary — which is known for its hot water springs.

Kajol gives us travel goals

i get along with bikes occasionally A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

As we reported in our Social Media Stalker's Guide last week, Kajol and Ajay Devgn are busy holidaying in the Maldives with their children. What's surprising is that the generally social media shy couple is posting pictures of their trip online — and by the look of Kajol's picturesque Instagram photo it seems like she is a taking up photography in her free time.

Esha Deol and her bff have matching baby bumps

Sonography double date!! Both the babies are kicking around just like their moms hahaha! @esha_takhtani #preggersbff #secondtrimester #goodluckhusbands A post shared by Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu (@chefchinugaiagourmet) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

Esha Deol, who is expecting her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani just posed for a photo with her old friend and celebrity chef Shilarna Vaze. The duo flaunted their baby bumps while they were at the doctor's clinic for sonography, revealed Vaze's Instagram post which was captioned "Sonography double date!! Both the babies are kicking around just like their moms hahaha! #preggersbff #secondtrimester #goodluckhusbands,"

Vaze and Deol met on the set of the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha Throwback

Though Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was not very well received at the box office, it looks like the crew shooting for the film, from the look of this Facebook throwback post.

Arjun Rampal catches up with old friends

Great catching up in LA with @realpreityzinta and Gene. Amazing home, amazing time. Big love to you both. #friendspic.twitter.com/gcpog9t65a — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 7, 2017

Preity Zinta was the perfect host as Arjun Rampal visited her and her husband Gene Goodenough in LA. Arjun Rampal took to Twitter to share the experience he had at Preity's house.