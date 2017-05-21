Sunil Grover lands in legal soup after event organiser files complaint for breach of contract

Comedian Sunil Grover, who was earlier in the news for his fallout with Kapil Sharma, has landed himself in trouble, yet again. Grover had quit The Kapil Sharma Show after his feud with the comedian. He had been focusing on his own career for a while now by doing multiple live shows in different cities across India.

His next show, slated to be in Ahmedabad on 27 May has now landed in legal trouble. According to India Today, Ahmedabad-based event organiser Rajpal Singh has filed a complaint of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Grover, his manager and another event organizer Devang Shah.

According to DNA, Sunil's manager and Shah had committed to Singh that Grover would perform at an event but the contract was violated and now he will perform at another event in Ahmedabad for a greater fee.

However, according to Devang Shah's version, they couldn't do the show on 27 May and the advance fee of Rs 10 lakhs was returned to Singh. There are bank statements as proof, and there seems to be no violation of contract from Grover's side.