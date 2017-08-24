Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Amit Trivedi to judge Amazon Prime singing reality show The Remix

Mumbai: Music composer Amit Trivedi, singer Sunidhi Chauhan and DJ Nucleya have come together to judge music reality show The Remix by video-on-demand service Amazon Prime Video India.

Amazon Prime Video India on 23 August announced its first step towards the creation of multiple Unscripted Originals (reality shows) for India. The lineup comes to life with three new reality shows out of which The Remix is one, read a statement.

Based on an established format that has been sold in 15 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe, The Remix will be a 10-episode show where DJs and singers will pair up to create remixes and compete for a big prize.

In each episode, the DJ or the singer will pair up and reinterpret a popular song in a new style or format, which will change from challenge to challenge.

At the end of every performance, celebrity judges will decide who will be eliminated.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "We know Indians enjoy reality TV, so we are creating new originals with the best new concepts and local Indian talent. We're excited to add more variety to our service, and continue to reinvent the way Indian customers watch TV."

The other reality shows are Jestination Unknown — a six-episode travelling comedy show that follows Vir and a group of his comic friends, and Comic Kaun (it is a working title) — it will be a 10-episode nationwide hunt to find India's next big comedian.

A panel of top comedian judges will preside over a pool of emerging comedians in India who will compete for the prize. Each episode will focus on a specific comedy genre and the judges will serve as mentors in their genre of expertise.

Some of the talent that will feature in the show includes names like Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh as the hosts along with comedians like Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Naveen Richard, Aadar Malik, Sapan Verma, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka and Biswa Kalyan Rath.