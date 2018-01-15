Sundar C opens up on delay in shoot of Sangamithra: 'Film is very much on, currently in pre-production stage'

When director Sundar went ahead to direct the comedy entertainer Kalakalappu 2 after announcing the fantasy epic Sangamithra, reports were doing rounds that the magnum-opus could be put on the back burner. However, Khusbu Sundar had vehemently denied the rumors and confirmed that Sangamithra would kickstart as planned after Kalakalappu 2.

While speaking at the press meet of multi-starrer Kalakalappu 2 recently, Sundar C explained why it's taking so long to flag off his most ambitious project.

"We have worked on the script for nearly 18 months. Sangamithra is not dropped. It's very much in progress. The film is currently in the pre-production phase. Since there's a lot of graphics work involved in the story, pre-production is taking a lot of time. If you take Kalakalappu 2, once we finish the script, we will move on to the shooting stage. The process of Sangamithra is entirely different. After the script work, we storyboard it. Once it's done, we will preview the same and then proceed to asset creation. There's a lot of tasks involved to put together a project like Sangamithra. In the recent VFX-laden films, they shot the movie first and then worked on the graphics part. We are planning to complete the significant graphics portions first and then go on floors to make the process easier. The film will start rolling from April or May," said Sundar C.

After Shruti Haasan's exit, the makers had signed Disha Patani, who played one of the female leads in the super-hit biopic drama MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, to play the titular role. Disha Patani is already believed to be practicing sword-fighting and horse-riding for the film, which is bankrolled by Mersal producer Thenandal Studios Limited.

Arya and Jayam Ravi play the protagonists in the film, which revolves around the trials and tribulations of Sangamithra and the meticulous efforts she undertakes to safeguard her kingdom. AR Rahman has been signed to compose music for the project.

Sundar C is currently busy with the final leg of his forthcoming release Kalakalappu 2, which features an all-star cast such as Jiiva, Jai, Shiva, Nikki Galrani, Catherine Tresa as leads. Hip-hop Tamizha has composed the music for the film, which will hit screens either on 26 January or 9 February.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 14:36 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 14:36 PM