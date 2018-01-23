You are here:

Sundance Film Festival 2018: Ashley Judd reveals her experiences of abuse, gender bias in Hollywood

Jan,23 2018 15:50 34 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Ashley Judd said she was asked to "take her shirt off" during her first screen test.

Ashley Judd. Image from Twitter/@kabamur_taygeta.

The actor opened up about her experiences with abuse and gender bias in Hollywood during a panel discussion at the Sundance Film Festival, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The discussion was aimed at finding out practical solutions to spur change in the industry and beyond.

Judd, who has been outspoken about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, was joined by a group of diverse filmmakers and Hollywood power players.

"Well first of all, my first audition yielded a screen test and I was asked to take my shirt off. It was between another woman and me, and I said that isn't about our acting, that's about evaluating a pair of breasts. And the answer was not no but hell no," she recalled at the panel, titled Univision Communications Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins.

Talking about her decision to discuss her history of sexual abuse, Judd said, "I understand it was never my shame and it was the perpetrators shamelessness which he put on me ? and Ive given that shame back to the perpetrator where it belongs."

