Suits season 7: With Patrick J Adams, Meghan Markle exiting the show, here's all you need to know

It is excruciatingly painful when a season of your beloved show ends midway. That's what happened with Suits season 7, which after airing the first ten episodes took a long break before the remaining six episodes could be televised.

But the hugely popular legal drama series is coming back with the six episodes still left in its seventh season. The show is set to premiere on 28 March and will reveal all that was troubling Suits fans after the show's last televised episode ended with a cliffhanger.

The show's tenth episode ended in a romantic moment between Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), something the fans had been waiting for since the show first began. Also, it has been reported that everyone's favorite onscreen couple — Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) — will both exit the show post the seventh season. This, too, has peaked people's interest in the remaining six episodes.

What has happened till now?

From what can be seen in the new trailers for Suits, many of which are not available for viewing in India, the upcoming six episodes will be putting a lot of emphasis on the love story between Mike and Rachel. One of the show's promos, titled Time to Say Goodbye, is a trip down nostalgia lane with scenes from previous episodes showing how Mike and Rachel fell in love. The promo reads, 'Find out how the love story ends' while at the beginning Mike says that he knew he wanted to marry Rachel the second he saw her. The promo ends with Rachel saying, “It will be the adventure of a lifetime.”

Then there's a separate promo that deals with the most prominent love stories in the Suits story-line: Mike and Rachel, Harvey and Donna, and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) and Sheila Sasz (Rachael Harris). While the season finale of the first half of season 7 ended with Donna and Harvey kissing, this particular promo features a passionate moment between Louis and Sheila.

Quick recap of the first half of season 7

The first ten episodes of season 7 saw a lot going on. Harvey's unstable relationship with his therapist Paula Agard was explored. We also saw Harvey and Mike work together again at Pearson Specter Litt. Mike kept struggling with cases and time consuming legal processes, and his relationship with Rachel also formed an important part of the first half of season 7. Also, Harvey found himself in an incredibly close legal battle with his previous DA colleague Andy Malick (Usman Ally) only to be rescued by his former boss Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres).

The escalation and power play between Harvey, Mike and the new Deputy Attorney General Andrew Malick proved to be fatal for Jessica's career who got disbarred after admitting about knowing that Mike was a fraud. Louis, on the other hand, was seen trying to cope with Tara's departure, Alex's arrival, and the sexual harassment allegation. After a chance meeting with Sheila Sazs, who is in New York and engaged to be married, Louis agrees to having one last fling before Sheila walks down the aisle. Louis eventually realises he's still in love with his former flame.

The unspoken feelings between Donna and Harvey finally amounted to something in the most favorite fan moment from season 7. Even though Harvey and Paula’s relationship was in full bloom, and Donna swore to Mike that she and Harvey didn’t want to be together, the two ended up kissing on the final episode of the first half of season 7.

Suits Season 7 will premiere in India on 29 March.

Published Date: Mar 28, 2018 14:32 PM | Updated Date: Mar 28, 2018 14:32 PM