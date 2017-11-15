Suits: Patrick J Adams, Meghan Markle likely to quit legal drama after seventh season

The popular legal drama Suits, in its seventh season currently, may lose two of its stars in season 8. Original cast member Meghan Markle and her co-star Patrick J Adams are both eyeing an exit as reported by Deadline. Both Markle and Adams’ contracts are expiring at the end of the current season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old Adams is exploring other career options but is open to a guest or recurring character role of lawyer Mike Ross in Suits. While his fiancé in the show, Rachel Zane, played by Meghan Markle, seems to be gearing up for induction in royalty with her high profile romance and a rumoured engagement with Prince Harry imminent. Markle, who has been dating Prince Harry for over a year, recently met his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as reported by Daily News.

According to the Suits creator Aaron Korsh, their characters Rachel and Mike, who have been engaged on the series for a long time now, might have a long delayed onscreen wedding in the season 7 finale episodes as reported by Deadline. With regards to cast leaving the show like Gina Torres last year, Korsh told Deadline, “They all have things going on in their lives, and we’ll see what happens. This is true on all long-running shows, and people have things happening in their lives.”

Suits is credited with establishing both Patrick Adams in a dashing, bad-boy lawyer role, which had fetched him a Screen Actor’s Guild nomination, and Markle whose character is closely linked to Adams’ character on the show, as big TV stars.