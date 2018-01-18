Suicide Squad sequel or Flashpoint may be Ben Affleck's final stint as Batman

Ben Affleck’s final stint as Batman could come in either Suicide Squad 2 or Flashpoint and not in Matt Reeves' The Batman as was previously expected.

Although, according to rumours on Batman-On-Film, Affleck is more likely to be seen in the Suicide Squad sequel as there's uncertainty over Flashpoint even being made.

The rumour report also posits the possibility of Reeves' Batman films being set outside the DC Extended Universe (DC EU). It also suggests that Affleck could be recast in the films with Jake Gyllenhaal, Joaquin Phoenix and Jon Hamm being some of the rumoured contenders.

Suicide Squad (2016) opened to poor critical reception, and took around $745 million at the global box office. In September 2017, it was announced Gavin O'Connor would write and direct the sequel to the DC EU film.

Affleck first appeared as Batman in 2016’s Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice. He reprised the role in Justice League (2017), which saw a slew of major DC characters and box office stars including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as the Flash. The latest instalment from the DC comics stable of super-heroes — a series which, with the notable exception of last summer’s Wonder Woman, has met with a less than positive critical response and has failed to match the box office of rival Marvel’s biggest super-hero offerings.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 17:37 PM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 17:54 PM