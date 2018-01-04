Suhana Khan's desi look; Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana's Toffee released: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Suhana Khan's desi look

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is enjoying the wedding season and how! Suhana was recently attending a wedding function and the little one stunned in a Seema Khan lehenga with a pink and white floral theme. Another outfit donned by the star kid was a stunning gold lehenga.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are still celebrating Christmas

christmas is not over A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 3, 2018 at 2:14pm PST

Model Chrissy Teigen and her singer husband John Legend are still feeling the Christmas spirit as the couple posed in candy-striped onesies alongside their adorable daughter Luna and Teigen's mother. The entire family was decked out as they made merry and Teigen took to her Instagram account to share a super cute snapshot of the same.

Mira Rajput Kapoor's strength and weakness

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor recently shared a picture of herself with her father and went on to call him her "strength and weakness". The snap shared by her sees the star wife and her father in a loving embrace.

Priyanka Chopra is back in New York City

Priyanka Chopra is back in New York City and the star took to her Instagram profile to share the news with all her followers. Captioning the photo " ", Chopra seems to have returned to the Big Apple to resume shooting for her television show Quantico.

Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana-produced Toffee

Eros Now announces its first short film #Toffee... Produced by Eros International, Ayushmann Khurrana and Mukesh Chhabra... Directed by Tahira Kashyap... Poster: pic.twitter.com/xNvzaSCiE6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2018

Produced by Eros International, Ayushmann Khurrana and Mukesh Chhabra and directed by Tahira Kashyap, the poster of Toffee was released recently on social media and it sees two young girls lying around as they giggle amidst a heap of toffees.