Suhaib Ilyasi sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi court for wife's murder

New Delhi: A Delhi court today (20 December) awarded life imprisonment to former television serial producer Suhaib Ilyasi for killing his wife Anju 17 years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ilyasi, who was convicted on 16 December for stabbing to death his wife.

The court also directed that Rs 10 lakh would be paid as compensation to the parents of Anju. Earlier, Ilyasi was only charged with milder sections including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC.

However, Anju's mother Rukma Singh and sister Rashmi Singh moved the Delhi High Court which in August 2014 ruled that Ilyasi would be tried under Section 302 for the offence of murder.

Anju was rushed to a hospital on 11 January, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence.

Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show — India's Most Wanted, was arrested on 28 March, 2000 and later charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.

Following is the chronology of events in the case:

10 January, 2000: Anju Ilyasi found dead at their East Delhi residence with multiple stab wounds.

18 January, 2000: A panel of doctors at AIIMS says that the injuries on the victim appear self-inflicted and suicidal.

28 March, 2000: Ilyasi arrested on charges of dowry harassment and murder levelled by sister-in-law and mother-in-law.

October, 2002: Charge sheet filed against Ilyasi for dowry death.

29 March, 2003: Trial court frames charges under Section 498A and 304B of the IPC against Ilyasi.

17 July: Prosecutor filed application in trial court for adding murder charge.

3 February, 2004: Trial court dismisses the application.

12 July, 2005: Victim's mother moves application for fresh investigation.

4 August: Application dismissed.

19 August, 2010: Plea to add murder charge filed again.

19 February, 2011: Trial court rejects the plea. Ilyasi's mother-in-law moves Delhi HC seeking framing of additional charge of murder.

May, 2012: A new medical board set up to look into injuries suffered by Ilyasi's wife.

5 January, 2013: Ilyasi moves HC objecting to constitution of a new medical board.

7 January, 2013: HC stays order for a fresh medical board after Ilyasi challenges the order.

12 August, 2014: HC dismisses Ilyasi's objection to the fresh medical board and allows adding of murder charge. Ilyasi moves SC against the order.

21 August: SC dismisses Ilyasi's challenging HC order asking him to face murder charges for his wife's death.

16 December, 2017: Delhi court convicts Ilyasi of stabbing his wife to death.

20 December: Court sentences Ilyasi to life imprisonment.