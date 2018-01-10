Sudhir Mishra's Daas Dev to hit the screens on 2 March owing to Padmavat's release on 25 January

Mumbai: After the announcement that the much-awaited film Padmavati will now release as Padmavat on 25 January, National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has pushed the release date of his upcoming film Daas Dev to 2 March.

The film, featuring Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat, was earlier planned to release on 16 February.

Mishra, who also vocally supported Padmavati, said in a statement, "The entire team is thrilled with the news of the official release of Padmavat. We have all rooted in this decision and as a fraternity are happy the film is coming to theatres soon. So in lieu of that and to ensure our film too receives its share, we considered and finalised the push to 2 March. Now we are all gearing up for the new date and will put it all energies towards it".

Daas Dev is a modern take on the Bengali classic novel Devdas by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Padmavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a film on the same novel and now Mishra is giving a new take on the old story.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 10:31 AM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 10:31 AM