Student of the Year 2 first look: Tiger Shroff goes back to school; film will release on 23 November

The first look of Karan Johar-backed Student of the Year 2 has been unveiled and it features a ripped Tiger Shroff, gearing up to get back to school. The film will see a worldwide release on 23 November, 2018. The second installment of the SOTY franchise will see by Punit Malhotra take over the reins from Karan Johar, who had directed the 2012 original.

Malhotra has helmed movies like Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys, which makes him somewhat familiar to the rom-com genre, that SOTY 2 will probably fall under.

The first SOTY film marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who have now become one of the most sought-after stars.

There is no official word on who will play the female leads opposite Tiger Shroff, however, rumours about Ananya Panday joining the cast are rife. The official announcement about the new leading ladies will be made next month. The film is presented by Fox Star Hindi.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 09:26 AM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 09:26 AM