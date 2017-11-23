Student of the Year 2: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma may be cast in sequel

The 2012 film Student of the Year gave Bollywood three of its most successful and popular faces from the current crop of actors — Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Recently, Johar revealed the poster of the sequel to Student... titled Student of the Year 2 and it stars Tiger Shroff.

And now, Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma is being considered for a part in the sequel, reports india.com.

The india.com report states that Johar is keen on getting Sharma on board as the latter's popularity is at its high with reality television stint — be it the on-going season of Bigg Boss or MTV's Splitsvilla.

Student of the Year 2, to be released in 2018, won't be directed by Johar himself; Punit Malhotra has been roped in as a helmer to this sequel.

As the poster released, it was also being speculated that Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter will also star in the film. Khatter is already working with Dharma Productions in the Hindi remake of Sairat titled Dhadak with Janhvi Kapoor. Refuting such rumours, film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted saying Johar has denied of any such developments regarding Khatter being cast in Student of the Year 2:



Karan Johar clarifies: “Ishaan is the lead of #Dhadak [directed by Shashank Khaitan] and Tiger Shroff is the lead of #StudentOfTheYear2 [directed by Punit Malhotra]... All other cross stories floating around are untrue.” — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2017

Johar is one name in Bollywood that you can love or hate, but can never ignore. His films are often credited with catapulting careers of various actors, giving them a jumpstart in their film careers (he's also the poster boy of the nepotism debate).