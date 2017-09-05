Strike - The Silkworm: Adaptation of JK Rowling's second book on sleuth to air on 9 September

After the Harry Potter series, the work that JK Rowling is best known for is The Cuckoo's Calling, which she wrote under the psuedonym Robert Galbraith. It told the story of private investigator Cormorant Strike, aided by his assistant Robin Ellacott.

BBC adapted the first novel in the Cormorant Strike series, and it received rave reviews. Now, the second novel too, is being adapted as a two-episode drama series.

In the trailer of this drama series titled Strike - The Silkworm, we are told about famous novelist Owen Quine who goes missing by his wife Leonara, who visits Strike. The other plot lines in this BBC adaptation are the possible breaking up of Robin's engagement to her fierce fiance Matthew Cunliffe, who warns Strike to stay away from Robin.

This drama series stars Tom Burke, Kerr Logan and Holliday Grainger in the lead roles. The first episode of Strike - The Silkworm will air on 10 September, followed by the second in the same week.

JK Rowling recently teased the name of the third book in the Cormorant Strike series in a quiz of sorts on Twitter.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner. https://t.co/2aOXDYi6qA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017

She revealed that it will be titled Lethal White. Now, fans can look forward to the release of this book and adaptation!

Watch the trailer here:

