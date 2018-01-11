You are here:

Stree: Title of Raj and DK's horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor revealed

FP Staff

Jan,11 2018 13:44 57 IST

The horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor has been titled Stree. Rajkummar on Thursday shared a photograph of the film's clapboard.

Rajkummar Rao; Shraddha Kapoor. Images from Twitter

He captioned it: "We have a title! Shoot starts on our horror-comedy Stree. Exciting schedule ahead! Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Raj and DK, Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK."

Stree will be backed by Maddock Films and is directed by Raj and DK, known for movies like Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending and A Gentleman.

"Shraddha will play a small town girl with a mystery surrounding her character. It’s a unique role and in a zone that the actress has not attempted before. She has really liked the script and gave her approval last week. Shraddha will start her prep for Dinesh’s film after she wraps up Saaho. The film will go on the floors in January," said an unverified source, according to an old report.

Other details of the film are still under wraps. This will be the first time Rajkummar and Shraddha will be seen sharing screen space together.

With inputs  from IANS.

