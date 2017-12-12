Stranger Things, Narcos among Netflix's most popular shows in India this year

New Delhi: Popular science fiction-horror web series Stranger Things and Narcos were the top shows for Indian viewers this year on streaming platform Netflix.

A member in India watched The SpongeBob SquarePants movie 171 times in 2017. The most popular day to stream in India was 29 October, 2017.

Indian members are more likely to binge a TV show at a faster pace than the rest of the world — three days versus the global average of four days.

This year, Netflix members around the world watched more than 140 million hours of TV shows, movies, documentaries and more per day - that's about one billion hours per week.

India saw a massive rise in bingeing this year. The average global member watched 60 movies on Netflix this year, read a statement from the global streaming video service.

Interestingly, while Indians are amongst the top mobile downloaders in the world for Netflix content, TV devices continue to be important for streaming, with more than a third (34 per cent) of Netflix viewing hours in India being through connected TVs.

The shows that got India cheating in 2017 were: Narcos, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Mindhunter, Black Mirror, Marvel's the Defenders, Orange is the New Black, Riverdale, The Crown and Better Call Saul.

Netflix members ranked Stranger Things 2 as the top show to watch together as a family. Nostalgia also scored top points for family watching via Star Trek: Discovery, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Fuller House.

Other shows that brought India together in 2017 were: 13 Reasons Why, Chef's Table, Riverdale, ASOUE, Atypical and The Good Place.

The shows India devoured in 2017 were: My Only Love Song, 13 Reasons Why, Marvel's Iron Fist, The Mist, Shooter, Riverdale, Terrace House: Aloha State, Greenleaf, American Vandal and Marvel's The Defenders.

The shows India savoured in 2017 were: Midnight Diner: Tokyo Series, Samurai Gourmet, Big Mouth, Disjointed, Neo Yokio, You Me Her, The Crown, One Day at a Time, ASOUE and The Confession Tapes.

The popularity is based on the average daily viewing hours per member between 1 November, 2016 and 1 November, 2017. Series viewed less than two hours per day were identified as ‘savoured'.

Series viewed more than two hours per day were identified as ‘devoured'. Data was inclusive of new show or new season launches of Netflix originals from 1 November, 2016 to 1 November, 2017 only.