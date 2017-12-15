Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard to star in horror film based on Henry James' The Turn of the Screw

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard is all set to star in the haunted house film The Turning.

The 14-year-old actor, who plays Mike on the Netflix original, will feature opposite Mackenzie Davis in the Floria Sigismondi-directed film, reported Variety.

The movie is based on Henry James' novella The Turn of the Screw, wherein a young woman hired as the nanny to two orphans who is convinced that the country mansion they live in is haunted. Wolfhard will play one of the orphans.

Jade Bartlett is writing the most recent draft from Chad and Carey Hayes' original script. Scott Bernstein and Roy Lee are attached as producers. The film is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of next year.

Wolfhard was recently featured as a member of the Losers’ Club in New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It, which has become one of the biggest box office successes of 2017, grossing $695.7 million worldwide. Stranger Things Season 2 also premiered this fall and has been nominated for a Golden Globe for best drama series.