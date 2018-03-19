You are here:

Steven Spielberg, Mark Hamill, Vanessa Kirby, Daisy Ridley at the 23rd Empire Awards in London

FP Staff

Mar,19 2018 16:05:49 IST

Actress Vanessa Kirby poses for photographers upon arrival at the Empire Film Awards in London, Sunday, 18 March, 2018/Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

Actress Vanessa Kirby arrives at the Empire Film Awards in London, Sunday, 18 March, 2018/Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

Steven Spielberg with the Empire Legend Award/Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

Steven Spielberg with the Empire Legend Award/Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

Mark Hamill with the Empire Icon Award/Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

Mark Hamill with the Empire Icon Award/Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

Daisy Ridley arrives at the Empire Film Awards/Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP.

Daisy Ridley arrives at the Empire Film Awards/Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP.

Dafne Keen poses after being awarded Best Female Newcomer/Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

Dafne Keen poses after being awarded Best Female Newcomer/Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

Director Amma Asante with the award for Empire Inspiration/Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

Director Amma Asante with the award for Empire Inspiration/Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

Published Date: Mar 19, 2018 16:05 PM | Updated Date: Mar 19, 2018 16:05 PM

tags: #Amma Asante #BuzzPatrol #Dafne Keen #Daisy Ridley #Entertainment #Hollywood #Mark Hamill #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #Steven Spielberg #Vanessa Kirby

also see

Pakistan Fashion Week in Lahore concludes with an array of colours; multiple designers showcased

Pakistan Fashion Week in Lahore concludes with an array of colours; multiple designers showcased

Armaan Malik, Jubin Nautiyal and Prakriti Kakar mark presence at Dil Juunglee audio launch

Armaan Malik, Jubin Nautiyal and Prakriti Kakar mark presence at Dil Juunglee audio launch

Aamir Khan celebrates 53rd birthday; cuts cake with Kiran Rao, members of press

Aamir Khan celebrates 53rd birthday; cuts cake with Kiran Rao, members of press