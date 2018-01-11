Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro respond to Natalie Portman's 'all-male directors' jibe at Golden Globes 2018

In one of the most noteworthy moments at this year's Golden Gobes, Natalie Portman took a dig at the lack of diversity in the Best Director nominees list and both Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg have praised the star for pointing it out.

The Shape of Water director, who finally took home the best director trophy, counted the names of the women filmmakers who should have been a part of the top five list."I think it was great! She should say exactly what she feels. There is phenomenal work being done by female directors," del Toro told Indie Wire. He mentioned Dee Rees' Mudbound, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman as "terrific" films.

Spielberg, who was also nominated in the category for his newspaper drama The Post, predicted that women directors will do better at the Oscars."There's a watershed happening right now, slowly, maybe not fast enough, for women directors. I mean you have Patty Jenkins. We have some amazing women that have come forward, you know Mudbound and Lady Bird. This is a pretty incredible year, and I think you'll be seeing some nominations. I'm predicting at the Oscars this year for a woman director, if not several," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Portman, who was the best director presenter along with Ron Howard, had sarcastically said, "Here are the all male nominees" to an applause from the celebrity audience.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 18:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 18:54 PM