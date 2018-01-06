You are here:

Stephen Fry steps down as BAFTA Film Awards host after 12 years; replacement to be announced

Jan,06 2018 13:51 17 IST

English comedian and writer Stephen Fry announced on Friday that he will be stepping down from his longtime emcee role at the BAFTA Film Awards.

In a statement, Fry — who has hosted the ceremony 12 times — said: "Every one of the 12 BAFTA film award ceremonies that I had the privilege of hosting has a place in my memory. The mixture of glamour, glory, drama and – occasionally – embarrassment and hiccup holds a unique place in the British film calendar...But after so long a time I felt it only right to stand down and let others take the BAFTAs on to new heights and greater glories."

British actor Stephen Fry arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who are on a royal visit to California from July 8 to July 10, will attend the event. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) - GM1E77A0UEA01

Stephen Fry. Reuters

Fry, though, added he was excited to watch the ceremony "without his heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling".

He first hosted the awards in 2001 and had become a regular fixture at the ceremony due to his lighthearted, acerbic remarks and putdowns of the industry's biggest stars.

Fry has worked on multiple projects spanning acting, writing, directing, journalism and presenting on radio and television during his four-decade career, becoming a well-known figure in British arts and culture. The Cambridge-educated actor is best known for his roles in the British comedy Blackadder, sketch comedy A Bit of Fry & Laurie with collaborator Hugh Laurie, and was the host of BBC television quiz show QI until 2016. He is also the narrator of all seven Harry Potter books on audiotape.

His replacement is set to be announced on Tuesday, on the same day that this year’s category nominees are revealed.

The BAFTAs will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on 18 February.

