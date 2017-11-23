Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be longest film of franchise at 2 hours 30 minutes

It is official. The latest offering in the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, will be a wholesome 2 hours and 30 minutes long, making it the longest runtime for any Star Wars film as reported by CNET.

This is the eighth installment in the series and has beaten Revenge of the Sith which clocked at 2 hours 20 minutes and The Force Awakens at 2 hours 15 minutes, while the shortest film was the original offering A New Hope from 1977 at 2 hours and 5 minutes.

The latest Star Wars film is expected to answer a lot of burning questions about the franchise while tackling at least three plot lines and a multi-layered story with many twists and turns thrown in. The film will also be a worthy bridge between The Force Awakens and the ninth installment.

As per the CNET report, in other interesting updates, Rogue One director Gareth Edwards has a cameo in The Last Jedi, and that Johnson had asked JJ Abrams to tweak the ending of The Force Awakens so that R2-D2 would accompany Rey to meet Luke rather than BB-8.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, starring Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver, is slated to release on 15 December.