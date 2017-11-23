You are here:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be longest film of franchise at 2 hours 30 minutes

Nov,23 2017 15:14 48 IST

It is official. The latest offering in the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, will be a wholesome 2 hours and 30 minutes long, making it the longest runtime for any Star Wars film as reported by CNET. 

A still from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

This is the eighth installment in the series and has beaten Revenge of the Sith which clocked at 2 hours 20 minutes and The Force Awakens at 2 hours 15 minutes, while the shortest film was the original offering A New Hope from 1977 at 2 hours and 5 minutes.


The latest Star Wars film is expected to answer a lot of burning questions about the franchise while tackling at least three plot lines and a multi-layered story with many twists and turns thrown in. The film will also be a worthy bridge between The Force Awakens and the ninth installment.

As per the CNET report, in other interesting updates, Rogue One director Gareth Edwards has a cameo in The Last Jedi, and that Johnson had asked JJ Abrams to tweak the ending of The Force Awakens so that R2-D2 would accompany Rey to meet Luke rather than BB-8.


Star Wars: The Last Jedi, starring Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver, is slated to release on 15 December.

