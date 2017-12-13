Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Prince William, Harry attend London premiere

Princes William and Harry attended the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on 12 December, joining the all-star cast in London for the latest installment of the sci-fi saga. The British royals walked the red carpet dressed in tuxedos for the screening at London's Royal Albert Hall, where they were greeted by the rolling droid character BB-8 who dutifully bowed to the princes.

The two reportedly have cameo roles as stormtroopers in the film, after visiting the set in April 2016 when they were rumoured to have shot the scene.

William and Harry — who recently announced his engagement to US actress Meghan Markle — also met the cast of The Last Jedi and were presented with stormtrooper helmets.

Filmed at Pinewood Studios near London and on the west coast of Ireland, The Last Jedi is the eighth film in the space series and runs to a lengthy 153 minutes.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the films, said the longevity of Star Wars had seen his character make way for new stars.