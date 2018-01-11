Star Wars: The Last Jedi overtakes Iron Man 3 as the 12th highest-grossing film of all time

Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi has surpassed Marvel’s Iron Man 3 to become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Deadline reports that the latest episode in the iconic Star Wars space saga has earned $574.5 million at the domestic box office and $640.8 million internationally.

The film is running 34% behind The Force Awakens but is 32% ahead of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in terms of overseas gross.

The Last Jedi had finished 2017 on top of the domestic box office contributing to a second best-ever year for Disney. On the last day of the calendar year, it surpassed Disney's Beauty and the Beast as the top grossing film in North America in 2017. It had passed the $1 billion mark worldwide after just three weeks, and the latest figures cement its position as one of the most successful Hollywood films.

The eighth installment of the Star Wars franchise stars Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and two members of the series' original cast, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. On Tuesday, the film was nominated for Sound and Special visual effects at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

