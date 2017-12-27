You are here:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Mark Hamill apologises for criticising director's portrayal of Luke Skywalker

Los Angeles: Actor Mark Hamill has apologised for criticising director Rian Johnson's portrayal of his character Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

"I regret voicing my doubts and insecurities in public. Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private," Hamill tweeted on 26 December, reports variety.com.

"All I wanted was to make a great movie. I got more than that — Rian Johnson made an all-time great one!"

Hamill commented in response to an interview where he said: "I've had trouble accepting what (Rian Johnson) saw for Luke but again, I mean, I have to say, having seen the movie I was wrong."

"I think being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training young padawans, we have seen it!"

The actor, who has played Skywalker since 1977, has made a number of similar comments criticising Johnson and his character's portrayal throughout the film's press tour.