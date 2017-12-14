Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ferdinand, Monsoon Shootout — Know Your Releases

This Friday, an array of films are releasing in cinema halls for moviegoers to pick and choose from. There's Ferdinand for kids, Monsoon Shootout for those who like their films dark and gritty and then there is Star Wars: The Last Jedi — which unarguably is the big release this weekend.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

What's it about: Rey discovers new powers under the tutelage of Luke Skywalker. However, there is an inkling in the trailer towards a possible union between Rey and Kylo Ren, which leaves us with the big question — Will she join the dark side?

Who's in it: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Gwendoline Christie among others.

Why it may work: It looks like the film has already worked, with reviewers calling it the "the most enjoyable blockbuster of the year". For one, it's Star Wars and the film does not strategies to pull viewers to the theaters. The filmmakers have done a great job picking up the best from the previous installments and stitching them all together to deliver a massive entertainer.

Monsoon Shootout

What's it about: A novice cop joins the crime branch of Mumbai and has to shoot a criminal as part of his first assignment. However, he finds himself in a huge fix, unable to decide whether to pull trigger as both actions come with immoralities.

Who's in it: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee

Why it may work: The film was supposed to see a theatrical release almost four years ago, however the release repeatedly kept getting stalled. Siddiqui had shot for Monsoon Shootout immediately after Gangs Of Wasseypur. With several hits to his credit, Siddiqui now has the ability to single-handedly pull the audiences to the theaters. He is also essaying a role that falls in a genre he seems to have mastered — crime thrillers.

Ferdinand

What's it about: Ferdinand is an animated movie about a young bull who runs away from a training camp in Spain after his father does not return from an encounter with a matador.

Who's in it: The film features the voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson, Bobby Cannavale, Peyton Manning, Gina Rodriguez

Why it may work: 2017 has been the year of children's films. With Coco, cementing itself at the box-office, it won't be a stretch to say that Ferdinand could also see a similar fate. Also, John Cena is voicing the main character. Now that's a killer combo.