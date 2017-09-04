Star Wars: Director Ron Howard confirms Paul Bettany will star in Han Solo spin-off

Los Angeles: Actor Paul Bettany has been roped in to star in the upcomingStar WarsHan Solo spin-off movie, director Ron Howard has announced.

Howard made the announcement on Twitter on Friday, reports variety.com.

While sharing a photograph of himself with Bettany on the set, Howard wrote, "The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder." He later wrote, "It's my third opportunity to work with Paul. He's a blast and so talented."

The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder #PaulBettany#ForceFridaypic.twitter.com/KzuAwhcIXy — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 1, 2017

It's my third opportunity to work with Paul. He's a blast & so talented https://t.co/8AQn0jFzOh — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 1, 2017

Howard took over as director after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired over creative differences. Re-shoots are underway for the film, which is expected to release on 25 May, 2018.

Bettany is known for his roles in A Beautiful Mind and The Avengers.